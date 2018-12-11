ATLANTA (AP) — Singer and rapper Ty Dolla $ign faces drug charges in Atlanta.
Court records show a Fulton County grand jury indicted the 36-year-old musician on Nov. 30 on charges of felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
The rapper’s birth name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr. He and six others were stopped Sept. 5 after a police officer said he smelled marijuana coming from a van near downtown Atlanta. A police report says a search of the vehicle yielded marijuana and cocaine.
Police initially detained all seven people in the van but released everyone but Griffin after concluding the drugs belonged to him.
A representative for Griffin did not respond Tuesday to an email seeking comment. Court records show Griffin lives in Los Angeles.