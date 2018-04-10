BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hip-hop star Boosie BadAzz is calling for people to boycott the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend in Mississippi.
His dispute began when Boosie was pepper-sprayed by a local mall security guard after performing at last year’s Spring Fest concert at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that other people with Boosie also were sprayed and some were arrested.
Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, sued the city and several others in October, and now he’s promoting his call for a boycott on Instagram, including one post on Saturday claiming the beach’s water is filled with stingrays.
The event’s organizers responded with a post, since deleted, saying it won’t play Boosie’s music at any “official events,” and that his fight isn’t with them.
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com