WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida country club employee who was bitten by a raccoon last week has tested positive for rabies.

Citing the Florida Department of Health, WPEC-TV reports that an employee of Breakers West Country Club, just outside of West Palm Beach, was bitten by an aggressive raccoon on May 4. The Wednesday report says this is the fourth rabid animal in Palm Beach County this year.

The raccoon has been captured and was tested for rabies, a fatal nervous system disease. The employee is receiving preventative vaccines. The Department of Health is asking people to avoid wildlife near the club.

