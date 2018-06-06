RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City residents have voted to build a $130 million arena to replace the aging Barnett Arena in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Nearly two-thirds of the 17,000 voters in Tuesday’s election approved the project. The decision prompted by a citizen petition drive came three years after voters rejected a $180 million proposal.

Had the less-costly replacement plan failed, the city would have renovated the existing arena to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. That would have cost up to $28 million.

Mayor Steve Allender says the city hopes to break ground on the new arena next spring and have it completed in about two years.