RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Council has updated city law regulating pawnshops and secondhand dealers.

The Rapid City Journal reports the new rules that will take effect later this month include heightened restrictions on who can own and operate such businesses.

The city also is expanding the list of criminal convictions that would cause an applicant to lose or be denied a license. The new list specifies violent crimes including murder, manslaughter, rape and aggravated assault; drug-related offenses; and weapons offenses.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris says that currently, a decision to deny or revoke a license is largely a judgment call.

The new rules also require digital photographs to be taken of all jewelry purchased or received.

Most area pawnshop operators say the changes won’t have a big impact on their business.

