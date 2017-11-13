RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Residents can begin dressing downtown statues in Rapid City in warm winter clothing beginning Wednesday.

From Nov. 15 to March 15, donors can put coats, hats, scarves and other outerwear on the statues so that those who need the clothing will have a warmer winter. Churches, schools and other organizations have joined in randomly placing clothing on statues.

KOTA-TV says that during wintry conditions, the clothing quickly disappears from the statues.

___

Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com