RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Residents can begin dressing downtown statues in Rapid City in warm winter clothing beginning Wednesday.
From Nov. 15 to March 15, donors can put coats, hats, scarves and other outerwear on the statues so that those who need the clothing will have a warmer winter. Churches, schools and other organizations have joined in randomly placing clothing on statues.
KOTA-TV says that during wintry conditions, the clothing quickly disappears from the statues.
___
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Boeing wins big 787 deal at Dubai Air Show, delivering surprising early blow to Airbus
- Driver killed in crash at South Carolina speedway
Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com