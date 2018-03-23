RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City residents in June will decide the future of Barnett Arena in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Rapid City Journal reports the city has verified that there are enough valid signatures on a petition calling for a public vote during the June primary election.
Residents will decide whether to renovate the arena for $25 million or build a new one that would cost $110 million.
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com