RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two homeless people near a bridge on Interstate 190 in Rapid City.

A police statement Monday said a passer-by alerted authorities around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived to find 58-year-old Ernie Evans, of Rapid City, dead. Police also found a dead woman lying against a nearby tree. She’s identified as 54-year-old Connie Red Nest, of Rapid City.

Authorities found no signs of trauma or foul play. Autopsies were ordered to determine the cause of their deaths.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris says his department has now investigated the unattended deaths of four homeless people amid this winter’s cold temperatures.

The department says it’s working with Mayor Steve Allender’s office toward long-term solutions for improving the safety of Rapid City’s homeless population.