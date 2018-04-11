RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A new Rapid City economic development partnership is unveiling a five-year plan to create nearly 5,000 jobs and attract $300 million in business investment to the city.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Elevate Rapid City public-private partnership announced Tuesday it has raised about $3 million of its $4.25 million goal to fund the initiative. The partnership brings together local economic development groups that previously worked independently.

Stuart Wevik is the vice president of utility operations at Black Hills Energy. He says creating about 4,755 jobs over five years should bring in more than $125 million in consumer spending.

Republican Rep. David Lust of Rapid City says data will drive strategy and track the initiative’s community impact. He hopes data and analysis will spark another five-year campaign.

