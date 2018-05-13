RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City officials seek to regulate secondary housing units, such as an attic or a pool house equipped with cooking, sleeping and sanitation facilities.

Many “accessory dwelling units” already exist throughout Rapid City, though they’re technically illegal per city code in residential areas.

Community Development Director Ken Young unveiled draft policy Wednesday to go before Rapid City Council in July, the Rapid City Journal reported . It seeks to regulate accessory dwelling units and mitigate any adverse risks, Young said.

The policy change could increase Rapid City’s affordable housing stock and offer an additional income source for property owners.

Families could also use the units to give elderly family members privacy and independence, while staying close in case of emergencies.

The policy wouldn’t allow accessory dwelling units to be used for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb. The proposed regulations require the property owner to reside on the property full-time and to rent the unit for at least 28 days at a time.

The proposed ordinance changes also regulate unit height and location.

Rapid City officials hope to have the ordinance amendments considered by the Planning Commission and the Legal and Finance Committee before it goes to the City Council in July.

City spokesman Darrell Shoemaker said officials won’t be enforcing codes prohibiting accessory dwelling units in residential areas while the ordinance amendments are considered.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com