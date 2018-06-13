RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for running his car into a teenager and breaking his leg.

Twenty-year-old Lantz Apple agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors who had charged him with attempted murder. Apple admitted to striking 17-year-old Dayton Mesteth with his car last October in Pennington County. Prosecutors say Apple tried to strike the victim a second time.

The Rapid City Journal says it’s not clear what motivated the incident. Apple faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 17.