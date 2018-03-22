RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for stealing beer from a store clerk who was later stabbed to death by the man’s companion.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 20-year-old Cody Grady last month pleaded guilty to robbery in the stabbing death of Loaf ‘N Jug clerk Kasie Lord on Jan. 18, 2017.

Grady’s companion, 18-year-old Carlos Quevedo, has pleaded guilty to murder and faces a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say Lord was stabbed 38 times.

