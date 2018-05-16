RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man accused of shooting and injuring four people while they were in a vehicle has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dwight Quigley faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges. The Rapid City Journal reports he was arraigned Tuesday.

Authorities allege Quigley used a .223-caliber rifle to fire at the vehicle the night of March 29, in an apparent random shooting. The people inside suffered either gunshot wounds or shrapnel wounds, and some had other injuries when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a pole. All survived.

Court documents show Quigley sent a letter to the judge in April referencing a personal history of psychiatric problems.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com