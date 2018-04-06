TOKYO (AP) — A woman who says she was raped by a U.S. sailor in Japan is demanding Tokyo do more to protect victims of U.S. military personnel stationed here.
Catherine Fisher met for an hour Friday with foreign and defense ministry officials in the Japanese parliament.
Fisher, an Australian and longtime Japan resident, was raped in 2002, and awarded damages by a Japanese civil court. Japanese prosecutors however refused to pursue criminal charges. She tracked the sailor she accuses of assaulting her on her own, but he had already left for the U.S.
Fisher is now demanding compensation for the family of a Japanese woman in whose death a former Marine was convicted last year.
Such crimes by U.S. personnel set off anger although their immunity from Japanese prosecution has gradually decreased.