NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man serving time for a 2012 sexual assault conviction has been indicted by a grand jury in two earlier rapes now that sexual assault kits have been tested.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Thursday that 55-year-old Juancheus “Juan” Caesar was charged with two counts each of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Assistant District Attorney Mary Glass says DNA from Caesar after his conviction was put in the national Combined DNA Index System database. Now matches have been made to previous assaults.

One woman was raped in 1999 after being abducted into a van occupied by three men. Glass says DNA shows one of those men was Caeser. She says DNA results also now link him to another rape in 2011.