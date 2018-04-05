DOVER, Del. (AP) — A ransomware attack has crippled a daily Delaware newspaper.

The Delaware State News reported that a ransomware attack on its servers curtailed its operations Wednesday, knocking the staff offline and leaving the Dover newspaper mostly inaccessible by phone.

Details of the attack were not released.

The newspaper said it hoped to put out a print edition Thursday and have phones and email fully operational, but hadn’t updated with a status as of Thursday night. Its website did feature a digital replica of Thursday’s print edition.

According to its media kit, the newspaper distributes 13,000 to 25,000 copies.

