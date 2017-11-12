PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Supporters of ranked-choice voting are well on their way to collecting enough signatures for a referendum on the issue in June.

Under a ranked-choice system, voters would rank candidates in order of preference as a way to ensure a candidate wins majority support. Voters approved the system in 2016, but after the state supreme court ruled parts of the law unconstitutional, lawmakers voted to delay implementation until 2021.

Supporters meanwhile are gathering signatures for a referendum that would overturn the law that delays switching to the ranked-choice system. The Portland Press Herald reports that volunteers have gathered 32,000 of the just over 61,000 needed for a referendum. The deadline for signatures is Dec. 15.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com