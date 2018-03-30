AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Supporters of ranked-choice voting have asked a judge to require the state to use the system for the June primaries a day after Maine’s top election official raised concerns about a legal technicality.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy said Friday that she would rule in coming days after lawyers made their case for her intervention.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap warned Thursday that a conflict in language in statutes could sink plans for using the system on June 12 without a last-minute fix.

That remedy could come from lawmakers, or from the judge.

Mainers approved the new voting concept in a statewide referendum in November 2016 but lawmakers delayed implementation.

More than 62,000 petitions were collected to temporarily halt the legislative delay pending a second statewide vote on June 12.