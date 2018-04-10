ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A man was shot and killed in Virginia in what authorities say was a possible road rage incident.

Chief Ranger Neal Labrie told The Roanoke Times that two men were driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke’s Explore Park on Tuesday morning when the shooting happened. Labrie says one person “presented a weapon and the other responded with shooting.”

A suspect, 56-year-old Keith Sidwell, is being held by authorities. Labrie said Sidwell reported the shooting. No charges have been reported, and it’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The parkway is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service. Labrie said the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office are involved.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com