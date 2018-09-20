MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The brother of Wisconsin congressional candidate Randy Bryce says it is “unconscionable” that the Bryce campaign released a letter from his elderly mother.

Bryce’s mother Nancy Bryce on Wednesday denounced a campaign ad featuring her son James Bryce in which he endorsed the Republican in the race, Bryan Steil.

The winner will replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

James Bryce said Thursday on “The Jay Weber Show” that he had spoken with his mom and “it’s unconscionable a campaign would take advantage of a vulnerable and elderly mother and use her as a pawn in an ad like that.”

Nancy Bryce broke down crying when contacted Thursday by The Associated Press.

She said: “I really don’t want to talk about it. I really can’t.”

Randy Bryce’s campaign had no immediate comment.