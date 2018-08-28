ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given final approval to a bill that will require all school bus drivers to submit to random drug and alcohol screening.
The new law will take effect in four months.
The law also prohibits bus drivers from drinking alcohol eight hours prior to their shift. It previously was six hours.
The cost for school district drug testing will be eligible for state reimbursement.
The New York Association for Pupil Transportation — which represents the school bus industry — praised the law’s passage.