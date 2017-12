CRARY, N.D. (AP) — A Fordville man is dead after a pickup truck crash in Ramsey County.

The Highway Patrol says the 90-year-old man lost control of his truck on an icy county road east of Crary about 8:30 a.m. Monday, and the vehicle overturned in the ditch.

The driver died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released. There were no passengers.