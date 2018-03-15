ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s office has cleared a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man in a confrontation in a recreational vehicle in Vadnais Heights last April.

Prosecutors determined that Deputy Andre Rongitsch’s use of force was justified under Minnesota law.

Authorities say 47-year-old Darren Jahnke struggled with officers and disarmed one of them.

Deputies on patrol entered a suspicious RV and found Jahnke inside. Two of the deputies deployed their stun guns, and Jahnke apparently tore loose a holstered gun from a deputy’s duty belt.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the deputy warned other officers she’d lost her weapon, and Rongitsch shot Jahnke in the head. No video existed of the confrontation, but prosecutors said the shooting was justified after the deputy lost her gun in the struggle.