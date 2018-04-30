WASHINGTON (AP) — Two ramps made to keep ducklings from drowning at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. are being brought back this spring.

City Wildlife President Anne Lewis says minor issues with the ramps have been worked out. Sides to the ramps were added to keep the ducklings from falling over, and more traction to the surface has been added to keep them from slipping.

WTOP-FM reported Saturday that City Wildlife worked with Architect of the Capitol to come up with the ramp after getting complaints from the public of seeing ducklings in trouble and drowning.

April Linton with the organization says the Reflecting Pool sees about 20 to 35 families of ducks during the spring and summer.

