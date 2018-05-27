SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco authorities say a smoky fire at a homeless encampment near an interstate forced the closure of some on- and off-ramps.
Fire Department officials say nobody was hurt in the blaze early Sunday along Interstate 280 near Mariposa Street.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports closures were in place as crews doused the fire that was reported around 6 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.
