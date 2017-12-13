WHITE PLAINS (AP) — A suburban New York town supervisor charged in a controversial stadium financing case has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence, of Wesley Hills, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted by a White Plains federal court jury of 20 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud.

The fraud pertained in part to the issuance of $25 million in bonds to pay for construction of a minor league baseball stadium. The stadium cost $58 million.

Prosecutors said the 65-year-old St. Lawrence lied to investors about the town’s financial problems.