WHITE PLAINS (AP) — A suburban New York town supervisor charged in a controversial stadium financing case has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.
Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence, of Wesley Hills, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted by a White Plains federal court jury of 20 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud.
The fraud pertained in part to the issuance of $25 million in bonds to pay for construction of a minor league baseball stadium. The stadium cost $58 million.
Prosecutors said the 65-year-old St. Lawrence lied to investors about the town’s financial problems.
