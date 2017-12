RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an early Christmas fire has heavily damaged a home in an Omaha suburb.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Ralston house around 12:45 a.m. Monday. The family members who rented the home were able to escape, and only one reported an injury to a hand.

The homeowner, Mark Klinker, says there was smoke and water damage throughout the structure.