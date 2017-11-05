BOSTON (AP) — Politicians and activists are rallying at the Massachusetts State House to support immigrants awaiting the fate of the Temporary Protected Status program that allows them to remain in the country.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, several state lawmakers and Massachusetts residents protected under TPS are expected to speak at the Wednesday gathering.

The deadline for President Donald Trump’s administration to extend the status to citizens of Nicaragua and Honduras is Nov. 6. For Haitians, it’s Nov. 23.

Without an extension, residents from those countries would have to leave by January, when their current authorizations expire.

Centro Presente, one of the organizations coordinating Wednesday’s rally, says thousands of people in Massachusetts could be impacted by the decision.

Nationwide, roughly 320,000 citizens from ten different countries have been granted the temporary status.