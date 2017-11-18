An annual road rally for vintage cars is coming to northern New England this summer.

The Great Race starts June 23 in Buffalo, New York, and travels through Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and New Brunswick before finishing in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

In Maine, the 120 teams will make overnight stops in Bar Harbor, Bangor and Gardiner, and lunch stops in Seal Cove and Owls Head.

The event featuring vintage cars and trucks isn’t a race. Rather, it’s a timed event in which teams of drivers and navigators match wits. The event has followed a different route each year since 1983. It first came to Maine in 2014, when it started in Ogunquit.