RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is one of 30 locations nationwide where the Poor People’s Campaign is launching its six weeks of nonviolent direct action.

Campaign officials say activists will protest Monday at the Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh, near the General Assembly building. Protesters support an overhaul of voting rights laws; new programs to help the millions of Americans who live in poverty; environmental protections; and other issues.

The rally in North Carolina is one of more than 30 actions that the Poor People’s Campaign has planned for Monday nationwide. This event will focus on the needs of women, young people, the disabled and children living in poverty.

The Rev. William Barber is one of two campaign leaders. Barber is a North Carolina minister and former president of the state NAACP chapter.