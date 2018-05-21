MIAMI (AP) — Rainy season hit South Florida with full force over the weekend, bringing heavy rains, flood watches in low-lying areas and a smattering of power outages.

And the outlook isn’t making for a happy Monday for much of the sunshine state, where more rain is expected.

The National Weather Service says a flood watch remains in effect until noon in Broward County, where many areas have experienced flooded roads.

The agency says more than 14 inches (35 centimeters) of rain fell near Coconut Creek and 11 inches (27 centimeters) of rain fell in nearby Fort Lauderdale during a 24-hour period from Saturday evening to Sunday evening. Further south, just under 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell in Miami Beach.