HELEN, Ga. (AP) — Forecasters say heavy rain has caused a river to flood in a north Georgia city.

The National Weather Service said up to seven inches of rain caused flooding to creeks and rivers in the city of Helen, Georgia, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The weather service has issued a flash flood warning White and Towns Counties into the evening.

WAGA-TV reports that several roads near the downtown area were shut down because of the rising water, which is about knee height.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

Helen Police say emergency officials are monitoring the water levels.