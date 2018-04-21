OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rainfall is aiding firefighters’ efforts to contain two major wildfires in Oklahoma that have charred 550 square miles (1,424 sq. kilometers).

Forestry officials reported progress Saturday on the two largest wildfires burning in western Oklahoma as weather forecasts estimated up to 1 inch of rain could fall in the area.

Officials said the Rhea Fire in Dewey County was nearly 30 percent contained Saturday. The blaze has charred about 452 square miles (1,171 sq. kilometers). The 34 Complex fire in Woodward County is nearly 70 percent contained and has burned 97 square miles (251 sq. kilometers).

An Oklahoma sheriff said Friday that authorities are investigating the possibility of arson in connection with one of the wildfires, a blaze that’s resulted in the death of one person.