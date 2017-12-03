TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say that despite less rainfall and lower river levels, thousands of homes and scores of schools have been damaged, and agricultural land is still submerged.
The government said Sunday that 600 families were evacuated Saturday in two southwestern districts.
More than 3,000 homes, 56 schools and 16,000 hectares (40,000 acres) of agricultural land have been flooded. Many roads and 28 bridges have been damaged.
Authorities have started calculating the damage to consider financial compensation.
At least one person has died in the last several days of heavy rainfall that has flooded many parts of Albania. Ports and the only international airport were temporarily closed for part of the weekend.
Schools were closed Friday and the Education Ministry will make a decision soon about Monday’s classes.