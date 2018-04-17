GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says visits at the women’s prison in Goffstown have been canceled for the day due to ceiling leaks brought on by heavy rain.

The department said Tuesday it was canceling the visits for the safety of the public and those in custody.

There was no immediate word on when visitations would continue.

A storm brought freezing rain and downpours in New Hampshire on Monday.

State officials held a ribbon-cutting for a new women’s prison in Concord last month. Inmates have not been moved there yet.