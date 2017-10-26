PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says if the Pawtucket Red Sox want the state to partner with them to build a new stadium, the team should share information about its finances.

The Democratic governor told WPRO-AM on Thursday that if the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox wants a state subsidy, it will have to open its books to state officials and members of the Senate Finance Committee, which is reviewing the proposal for an $83 million stadium.

If not, she says, they should finance it on their own.

Team chairman Larry Lucchino told the committee they wouldn’t disclose their annual revenue and profit.

Raimondo says she respects that the team does not want financial information released publicly, but she says it should be shared with the state confidentially.

___

Information from: WPRO-FM, http://www.92profm.com/