PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has a substantial fundraising head start over her two recently announced Republican challengers in next year’s gubernatorial election.

WPRI-TV reports that Raimondo had more than $3 million on hand as of Sept. 30. Cranston Mayor Allan Fung had $230,000, and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan had $91,000.

A report filed Tuesday with the Rhode Island Board of Elections says Raimondo raised more than $500,000 during the latest three-month reporting period. Fung and Morgan, who both officially announced their runs last week, brought in less than $100,000 each.

