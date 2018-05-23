PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office has announced she will no longer seek charging co-pays to Medicaid recipients as part of her budget proposal.

The Providence Journal reports the communications director for the Democratic governor announced Tuesday her administration will instead request for funding to be restored to avoid charging co-pays.

Raimondo’s administration proposed the co-pays as a way to discourage people from overusing Medicaid services. The co-pays would have ranged from $2.50 for a generic prescription to $8 for a non-emergency visit to the emergency room.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says lawmakers would have likely voted against including co-pays in the budget, citing its impact on constituents. Nearly one in three residents are enrolled in Medicaid.

Getting rid of co-pays will cost the state an estimated $3.2 million.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com