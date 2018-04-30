PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has raked in $1.3 million in campaign contributions during the first three months of 2018.

WPRI-TV reports Raimondo had more than $4.3 million in her account as of March 31.

Nine people are challenging Raimondo.

Republican Allan Fung raised about $192,000 and had $316,000 left. House Republican Leader Patricia Morgan raised $76,000 and had $185,000 left. GOP businessman Giovanni Feroce had $500 in his account.

Former Democratic Secretary of State Matt Brown raised $57,000 and had $25,000 left as of March 31. Independent candidate Joe Trillo raised less than $7,000 and had $123,000 left.

Democrat Paul Roselli finished the quarter with $1,525; Democrat Spencer Dickinson raised $3,390; Bill Gilbert finished with $101,000 thanks to a six-figure personal loan. Independent Luis Daniel Munoz hadn’t filed by midday.