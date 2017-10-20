PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says the state is not releasing its pitch for Amazon’s second headquarters for competitive reasons.
The state was one of many that made bids to the e-commerce giant on Thursday for the $5 billion project.
Some states and communities, including Massachusetts, released their bids. But Raimondo on Friday told WPRO News that Rhode Island has a strong pitch, and she doesn’t need the world to know every detail. She says she wants the state to be in the best position to negotiate.
The Democratic governor says the bid includes existing tax incentive programs that the state already offers.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
Rhode Island’s bid includes seven possible locations: Providence, Pawtucket-Central Falls, East Providence, Warwick, North Kingstown, Richmond and Woonsocket.