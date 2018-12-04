RED BANKS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has struck a van at a crossing in northwest Mississippi, leaving two people dead and three others critically injured.
BNSF Railway spokesman Joe Faust says his company’s train hit the van Tuesday afternoon in Red Banks, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.
The county coroner tells local news outlets that the two people who died were ejected from the van. Their names haven’t yet been released. Faust says the others were taken by helicopter to a hospital.
Federal Railroad Administration records show no crashes at the crossing in recent years. Records show 10 trains a day travel down the track, reaching speeds as fast at 60 mph (95 kph).
Faust says the lead locomotive on the train had a camera.