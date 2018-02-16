JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — Railway officials hope a derailed locomotive that was left running for six days in the Adirondacks can be moved soon.
The Post-Star reports that the engine derailed Feb. 6 in Johnsburg, New York. It was left running to avoid weather-related problems.
Neighbors were upset about the noise and smell. Someone shut it off late Monday or Tuesday, which prompted the railway to call police.
The Saratoga & North Creek Railway says the locomotive was put back on the rails Thursday.
The company wants to determine whether the shut-off caused any engine problems. It hopes to move the locomotive early next week.
___
Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com