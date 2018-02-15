LAS VEGAS (AP) — Construction work on the Oakland Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas has so far exceeded the target for minority and women hiring.

A contractor representative on Thursday told the public board overseeing the project that the target was surpassed during the initial work at the site.

Lynn Littlejohn with Mortenson Construction says minority and female workers have performed 46 percent of construction work hours.

The state law that authorized a tax increase to partially pay for the stadium calls on the team to ensure the greatest possible participation by the local community in the design, construction and operation of the facility.

Under an existing plan, minority and female workers are to carry out at least 38 percent of construction work hours and 55 percent of operation hours on event days.