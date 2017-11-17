MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Raider Relief has raised money and supplies for a former Middle Tennessee State University basketball player whose family was affected when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

The Daily News Journal reports Raymond Cintron’s family was in dire need of medicine, food and generators. Cintron, a star guard for the Blue Raiders in 2011-13, had been displaced to Orlando.

Raider Relief was launched earlier this month and has raised money and supplies for Cintron’s family.

On Wednesday, his family received the needed aid. MTSU board of trustees vice chairman Darrell Freeman and co-pilot Terry Dorris flew Cintron and several others, including university president Sidney A. McPhee, on the seven-hour journey.

The MTSU group flew back to Murfreesboro on Thursday. McPhee thanked the Civil Air Patrol volunteers and Freeman.

___

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com