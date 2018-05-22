CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — J.C. Raffety has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate for a second stint as U.S. marshal for West Virginia’s northern district.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced Raffety’s confirmation Tuesday.

President Donald Trump had nominated Raffety, who served in the position from 2002 to 2010.

Raffety previously served as a contract investigator for the West Virginia secretary of state’s office. He was an FBI agent for 30 years before serving as the Buckhannon police chief in 2000 and 2001. He’s also served as Upshur County commissioner and interim police chief in Elkins.