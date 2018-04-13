RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Right-leaning media personalities along with several of North Carolina’s top Republican elected officials are on the speaker’s list for a conservative advocacy group’s annual conference.

More than 400 people were expected to attend the two-day Conservative Leadership Conference beginning Friday at a Raleigh hotel and organized by the Civitas Institute.

Radio show host Dennis Prager and Greg Gutfeld of Fox News Channel planned to address the group, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger. Current U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and former Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina also fill the conference agenda. A host of national and state conservative advocates also will speak to attendees.

The conference marks the first organized by new Civitas Institute CEO Donald Bryson.