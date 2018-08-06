TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show suspended for calling the nation’s first Sikh attorney general “turban man” are back on the air.
WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco returned to the air Monday after a 10-day suspension.
Franco called it an “emotional whirlwind” of a week and said she looks forward to moving on.
Malloy and Franco earlier issued an apology to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Sikh and Asian communities, writing they were “deeply sorry.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flight attendants to carry thermometers in fight against high cabin temperatures
- Europe gets a scorching preview of how climate change will affect the continent
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Trump base latches onto ‘Q’ internet conspiracy cult
- Trump, GOP try to head off defeat in Ohio special election
The station also apologized and suspended them without pay.
The longtime hosts of the “Dennis & Judi” show uttered the slur last month while talking about Grewal’s directive to prosecutors to temporarily suspend marijuana prosecutions.
Grewal, who wears a turban and beard, called on Twitter for an end to “small-minded intolerance.”