SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Radio talk show host Don Imus has sold his sprawling New Mexico ranch to rural cable TV mogul Patrick Gottsch.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that facilitators of the deal declined to give the selling price of the 3,400-acre property about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Santa Fe, but it was last listed for $19 million.

Bell Tower Keller Williams listing agent Craig Huitfeldt says the price was not far from the target.

Huitfeld says the property near Ribera includes a 10-bedroom grand hacienda with a Western-style town that “rivals any Hollywood movie set.”

The newspaper could not reach Gottsch for comment.

Gottsch founded Rural Free Delivery Television and the Rural Media Group, which are based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Imus had acquired the ranch in 1998.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com