PHOENIX (AP) — Two KJZZ executives in Phoenix have been placed on leave while they are under investigation after anonymous allegations were brought against them.

It’s unclear what those allegations entail.

College president Chris Bustamante said in a letter to staff that Jim Paluzzi and Mark Moran are on paid leave while an investigation is ongoing. He said the details about the allegations are confidential.

Paluzzi is the vice president of the division for public service while Moran is the station’s associate general manager. The station, an affiliate of NPR, is licensed by the Maricopa County Community College District, under which Rio Salado College falls. KJZZ posted the letter on its website.