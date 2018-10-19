LONDON (AP) — Anjem Choudary, a radical preacher convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State group, has been released from a British prison.

The 51-year-old left the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London on Friday and will be subject to a strict supervision regime. Prime Minister Theresa May says authorities are equipped to supervise Choudary.

Choudary, from Ilford in east London, is expected to wear an electronic tag, face a night-time curfew and be barred from contacting anyone who has been charged with extremist-related offences unless he receives prior approval from authorities.

In addition, Choudary’s name has been added to a U.N. sanctions list, which means the government can freeze his assets and bar him from travelling.